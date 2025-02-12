Manhattan visits Merrimack on 3-game road skid

Manhattan Jaspers (11-10, 5-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-13, 5-8 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan will look to stop its three-game road slide when the Jaspers play Merrimack.

The Warriors have gone 7-3 in home games. Merrimack is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.5 turnovers per game.

The Jaspers are 5-7 in MAAC play. Manhattan is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Merrimack is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 36.4% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Merrimack allows.

The Warriors and Jaspers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thalia Shepard is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nitzan Amar is shooting 36.1% and averaging 11.3 points for the Jaspers. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.