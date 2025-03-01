Manhattan takes on Niagara in conference showdown

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-23, 1-16 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (13-13, 7-10 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Manhattan and Niagara square off on Saturday.

The Jaspers are 8-4 in home games. Manhattan has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Eagles are 1-16 in MAAC play. Niagara has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Manhattan is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Manhattan gives up.

The Jaspers and Purple Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is averaging 10.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Jaspers. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 steals for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 51.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.