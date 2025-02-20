Manhattan takes on Iona, looks to stop 3-game slide

Iona Gaels (10-15, 8-7 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (11-12, 5-9 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan enters the matchup against Iona as losers of three games in a row.

The Jaspers have gone 6-4 in home games. Manhattan has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Gaels are 8-7 in MAAC play. Iona has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

Manhattan scores 62.8 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 62.4 Iona allows. Iona averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Manhattan gives up.

The Jaspers and Gaels match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaspers. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

Judith Gomez averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Ella Fajardo is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.