Manhattan takes on Iona after Dinkins’ 23-point showing

Iona Gaels (8-12, 5-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (9-9, 4-5 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Iona after Devin Dinkins scored 23 points in Manhattan’s 74-64 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Jaspers are 4-4 in home games. Manhattan has a 3-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gaels are 5-4 against MAAC opponents. Iona is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Manhattan’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Iona allows. Iona’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Manhattan has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

The Jaspers and Gaels face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Will Sydnor is averaging 15 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Adam Njie is averaging 12 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Dejour Reaves is averaging 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.