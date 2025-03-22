Manhattan plays Incarnate Word in CBI Tournament matchup

Incarnate Word Cardinals (17-16, 10-12 Southland) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (17-13, 12-9 MAAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan and Incarnate Word meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Jaspers have gone 12-9 against MAAC teams, with a 5-4 record in non-conference play. Manhattan is fifth in the MAAC in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Masiah Gilyard paces the Jaspers with 7.2 boards.

The Cardinals are 10-12 against Southland teams. Incarnate Word ranks fifth in the Southland with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Williams averaging 2.4.

Manhattan averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Manhattan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Dinkins is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 13.6 points. Gilyard is shooting 53.1% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

Davion Bailey is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Cardinals. Dylan Hayman is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.