Manhattan Jaspers play in MAAC Tournament against the Canisius Golden Griffins

Canisius Golden Griffins (10-20, 9-11 MAAC) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (15-14, 9-11 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan squares off against Canisius in the MAAC Tournament.

The Jaspers are 9-11 against MAAC opponents and 6-3 in non-conference play.

The Golden Griffins’ record in MAAC action is 9-11. Canisius is 0-13 against opponents over .500.

Manhattan is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 55.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 59.5 Manhattan allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Manhattan won 71-35 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Tegan Young led Manhattan with 17 points, and Mariam Sanogo led Canisius with eight points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is averaging 10.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaspers. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaela Johnson is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Griffins. Shariah Gailes is averaging 9.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 59.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 55.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.