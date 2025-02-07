Manhattan hosts Saint Peter’s after Dinkins’ 24-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-12, 2-9 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-10, 5-6 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Saint Peter’s after Devin Dinkins scored 24 points in Manhattan’s 74-72 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Jaspers have gone 5-4 at home. Manhattan averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Peacocks have gone 2-9 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks fourth in the MAAC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Armoni Zeigler averaging 6.1.

Manhattan averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Manhattan has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Sydnor is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Jaspers. Dinkins is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Randolph is averaging 14.5 points for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.