Manhattan hosts Lemaster and Mount St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-10, 5-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-7, 4-4 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on Manhattan after Anna Lemaster scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 92-57 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Jaspers are 5-2 on their home court. Manhattan is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountaineers are 5-3 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s ranks sixth in the MAAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Giana Hoddinott averaging 3.4.

Manhattan’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Jaspers. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 10.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

Jo Raflo is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Lemaster is averaging 15.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

