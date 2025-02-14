Manhattan hosts Fairfield after Gimenez Monserrat’s 25-point performance

Fairfield Stags (20-3, 14-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (11-11, 5-8 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Fairfield after Ines Gimenez Monserrat scored 25 points in Manhattan’s 71-69 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Jaspers are 6-3 in home games. Manhattan has a 4-4 record against teams over .500.

The Stags are 14-0 in MAAC play. Fairfield ranks third in the MAAC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Kaety L’Amoreaux averaging 4.4.

Manhattan averages 63.6 points, 9.4 more per game than the 54.2 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield scores 14.4 more points per game (74.6) than Manhattan gives up to opponents (60.2).

The Jaspers and Stags meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is shooting 36.3% and averaging 11.2 points for the Jaspers. Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meghan Andersen averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. L’Amoreaux is averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 77.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.