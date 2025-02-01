Manhattan faces Sacred Heart, seeks to break 3-game slide

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-12, 2-7 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-9, 4-6 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan enters the matchup against Sacred Heart after losing three straight games.

The Jaspers are 5-3 in home games. Manhattan ranks fifth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Pioneers are 2-7 in conference games. Sacred Heart leads the MAAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emma Kirby averaging 2.7.

Manhattan scores 63.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 64.6 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart has shot at a 36.9% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The Jaspers and Pioneers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is shooting 37.4% and averaging 11.1 points for the Jaspers. Tegan Young is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 18.8 points, six rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.8 steals for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.