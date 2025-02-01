Mancini, Bryant Bulldogs to host Zuniga and the NJIT Highlanders

NJIT Highlanders (7-14, 4-4 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (11-10, 4-4 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alejandra Zuniga and NJIT visit Mia Mancini and Bryant on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 in home games. Bryant allows 58.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Highlanders are 4-4 against conference opponents. NJIT is second in the America East scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

Bryant scores 56.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 65.0 NJIT gives up. NJIT has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Ali Brigham is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Zuniga is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Highlanders. Olivia Kulyk is averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 52.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.