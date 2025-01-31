Mancini and the Bryant Bulldogs host conference foe NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (7-14, 4-4 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (11-10, 4-4 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alejandra Zuniga and NJIT take on Mia Mancini and Bryant on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 in home games. Bryant ranks third in the America East in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Nia Scott leads the Bulldogs with 8.5 boards.

The Highlanders have gone 4-4 against America East opponents. NJIT ranks fourth in the America East with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Trinity Williams averaging 2.3.

Bryant averages 56.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 65.0 NJIT allows. NJIT averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Bryant gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini is averaging 10.6 points for the Bulldogs. Ali Brigham is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Olivia Kulyk is averaging 9.9 points for the Highlanders. Zuniga is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 52.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.