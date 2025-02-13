Maletic leads Western Illinois against Southern Indiana after 27-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-15, 4-10 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-17, 2-12 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Southern Indiana after Marko Maletic scored 27 points in Western Illinois’ 81-70 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Leathernecks have gone 5-7 in home games. Western Illinois is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-10 in conference games. Southern Indiana is sixth in the OVC with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Stephen Olowoniyi averaging 6.8.

Western Illinois scores 67.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 73.0 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 72.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 70.8 Western Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Smith is averaging 10.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Leathernecks. Maletic is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Damoni Harrison is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. Olowoniyi is averaging 12 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

