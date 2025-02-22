Maine travels to Binghamton for conference showdown

Maine Black Bears (16-11, 8-4 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (14-14, 6-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kellen Tynes and Maine visit Gavin Walsh and Binghamton in America East action Saturday.

The Bearcats have gone 8-3 in home games. Binghamton is 8-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Black Bears are 8-4 in America East play. Maine has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Binghamton averages 70.4 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 65.8 Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Walsh is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Christopher Mantis averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. AJ Lopez is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.