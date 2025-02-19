Maine takes home win streak into matchup with Albany

Albany Great Danes (20-5, 10-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (12-13, 7-5 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Albany aiming to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Black Bears are 7-3 on their home court. Maine is sixth in the America East with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Caroline Bornemann averaging 2.8.

The Great Danes are 10-2 against America East opponents. Albany ranks second in the America East with 13.5 assists per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 2.8.

Maine is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Albany allows to opponents. Albany has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

The Black Bears and Great Danes meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bornemann is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.5 points for the Black Bears. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper is shooting 56.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Great Danes. Jessica Tomasetti is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 57.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 60.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.