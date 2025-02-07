Maine plays UMBC following Bornemann’s 22-point game

Maine Black Bears (12-11, 7-3 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-10, 4-5 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays UMBC after Caroline Bornemann scored 22 points in Maine’s 61-56 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Retrievers have gone 6-5 in home games. UMBC ranks ninth in the America East with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Alaina Williams averaging 1.8.

The Black Bears are 7-3 against America East opponents. Maine averages 60.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

UMBC is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Maine allows to opponents. Maine averages 60.9 points per game, 4.5 more than the 56.4 UMBC gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Walker is averaging 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Retrievers. Jordon Lewis is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bornemann is averaging 12.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Black Bears. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 56.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

