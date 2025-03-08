Maine plays UMass-Lowell in America East Tournament

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-14, 6-10 America East) at Maine Black Bears (18-13, 10-6 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine and UMass-Lowell meet in the America East Tournament.

The Black Bears are 10-6 against America East opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Maine is eighth in the America East with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 5.5.

The River Hawks are 6-10 in America East play. UMass-Lowell averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Maine scores 71.6 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 74.2 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Black Bears. Burns is averaging 15.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Quinton Mincey is shooting 48.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the River Hawks. Max Brooks is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.