Maine hosts Vermont after Dotsey’s 30-point game

Vermont Catamounts (12-10, 7-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (11-10, 6-2 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces Vermont after Caroline Dotsey scored 30 points in Maine’s 65-54 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears are 6-3 on their home court. Maine averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Paula Gallego with 3.9.

The Catamounts are 7-1 in conference play. Vermont averages 60.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Maine averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Maine gives up.

The Black Bears and Catamounts match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallego is averaging 7.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Black Bears. Caroline Bornemann is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Anna Olson is averaging 13.8 points for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 64.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 62.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.9 points.

