Maine hosts UMBC following Banks’ 30-point game

UMBC Retrievers (11-13, 3-6 America East) at Maine Black Bears (15-9, 7-2 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on Maine after Marcus Banks scored 30 points in UMBC’s 79-78 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears have gone 7-1 in home games. Maine averages 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Retrievers are 3-6 against America East opponents. UMBC is second in the America East scoring 37.8 points per game in the paint led by Josh Odunowo averaging 9.1.

Maine scores 72.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 77.5 UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 15.7 more points per game (81.6) than Maine gives up to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

Anthony Valentine is averaging 8.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Retrievers. Bryce Johnson is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.