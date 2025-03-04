Maine hosts UMass-Lowell following Brooks’ 22-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-13, 6-9 America East) at Maine Black Bears (17-13, 9-6 America East)

Orono, Maine; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Maine after Max Brooks scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 79-53 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Black Bears are 8-3 in home games. Maine is second in the America East with 15.2 assists per game led by Kellen Tynes averaging 4.7.

The River Hawks are 6-9 in America East play. UMass-Lowell averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Martin Somerville with 3.6.

Maine scores 71.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 74.3 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 13.9 more points per game (80.3) than Maine gives up (66.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Black Bears. Christopher Mantis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Somerville averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Quinton Mincey is shooting 52.2% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

