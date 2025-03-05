Maine Black Bears play the NJIT Highlanders in America East Tournament

NJIT Highlanders (11-18, 8-8 America East) at Maine Black Bears (14-15, 9-7 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays in the America East Tournament against NJIT.

The Black Bears are 9-7 against America East opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Maine is fifth in the America East scoring 58.7 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Highlanders’ record in America East action is 8-8. NJIT has an 8-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Maine averages 58.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 65.0 NJIT gives up. NJIT has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Rockwood is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 6.3 points. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Alejandra Zuniga is scoring 16.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Trinity Williams is averaging 10.5 points and two blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 54.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

