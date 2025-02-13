Magestro and Youngstown State host Wright State

Wright State Raiders (6-19, 4-11 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-15, 4-10 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Wright State after Malia Magestro scored 24 points in Youngstown State’s 61-56 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Penguins have gone 8-4 at home. Youngstown State is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Raiders have gone 4-11 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is eighth in the Horizon with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Amaya Staton averaging 8.0.

Youngstown State scores 58.5 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 72.8 Wright State allows. Wright State has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Raiders square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Watkins is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Penguins. Magestro is averaging 11.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games.

Staton is scoring 10.8 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

