Madlock leads Alabama State against Mississippi Valley State after 20-point performance

Alabama State Hornets (11-14, 7-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-22, 1-11 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits Mississippi Valley State after Antonio Madlock scored 20 points in Alabama State’s 75-63 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-5 in home games. Mississippi Valley State allows 82.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 28.7 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 7-5 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State allows 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State averages 53.8 points per game, 22.6 fewer points than the 76.4 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 74.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 82.5 Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arthur Tate is averaging 10.5 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Amarr Knox is scoring 15.2 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.