Maddox leads George Mason against Saint Louis after 24-point showing

George Mason Patriots (19-5, 10-1 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (14-10, 7-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Saint Louis after Darius Maddox scored 24 points in George Mason’s 82-67 win against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Billikens are 11-2 on their home court. Saint Louis is ninth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Patriots are 10-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Saint Louis averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.1 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The Billikens and Patriots square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is averaging 16 points and 4.8 assists for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Maddox is averaging 14 points for the Patriots. Jalen Haynes is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.