Madden and Abilene Christian host Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (10-13, 5-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-13, 3-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Seattle U after Hunter Jack Madden scored 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 84-70 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Wildcats have gone 6-4 in home games. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Redhawks are 5-4 against WAC opponents. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 7.2.

Abilene Christian is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 9.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Quion Williams is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Moncrieffe is averaging 15 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.