Lutz, Milwaukee Panthers square off against the Northern Kentucky Norse

Milwaukee Panthers (4-16, 1-8 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (6-14, 3-6 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Milwaukee in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Norse have gone 3-5 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks seventh in the Horizon with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Halle Idowu averaging 2.2.

The Panthers are 1-8 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Northern Kentucky gives up.

The Norse and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaci Jones is averaging 5.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Norse. Idowu is averaging 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kacee Baumhower is averaging 13.2 points for the Panthers. Anna Lutz is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.