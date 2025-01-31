Lutz and the Milwaukee Panthers host conference foe Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (17-5, 8-3 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-18, 2-10 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anna Lutz and Milwaukee host Sara Guerreiro and Cleveland State in Horizon play.

The Panthers are 3-6 in home games. Milwaukee has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 8-3 in Horizon play. Cleveland State has a 5-3 record against teams over .500.

Milwaukee averages 61.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 59.5 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Milwaukee allows.

The Panthers and Vikings face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamy Peppler is averaging 8.2 points and five assists for the Panthers. Lutz is averaging 11.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

Mickayla Perdue is shooting 43.4% and averaging 20.0 points for the Vikings. Jordana Reisma is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

