Luster leads Stony Brook against Charleston (SC)

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-16, 1-7 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-5, 6-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Charleston (SC) after CJ Luster II scored 31 points in Stony Brook’s 89-74 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Cougars are 8-2 on their home court. Charleston (SC) averages 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Seawolves have gone 1-7 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Charleston (SC) gives up.

The Cougars and Seawolves match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fulton is averaging 7.9 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Ante Brzovic is averaging 18.3 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the last 10 games.

Luster is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 14.7 points. Joseph Octave is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.