Lundblade leads Belmont against Murray State after 22-point game

Murray State Racers (15-15, 9-10 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (20-10, 12-7 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Murray State after Tyler Lundblade scored 22 points in Belmont’s 74-65 win against the Missouri State Bears.

The Bruins have gone 10-5 in home games. Belmont scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Racers are 9-10 against MVC opponents. Murray State ranks third in the MVC giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Belmont averages 80.7 points, 11.1 more per game than the 69.6 Murray State allows. Murray State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Belmont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Whitt is averaging 12.9 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Jonathan Pierre is averaging 14.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Racers. Terence Harcum is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.