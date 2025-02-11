Luis and No. 9 St. John’s host Villanova

St. John’s Red Storm (21-3, 12-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-10, 7-6 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 St. John’s plays Villanova after RJ Luis scored 21 points in St. John’s 68-62 victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Wildcats have gone 11-3 at home. Villanova is ninth in the Big East with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Wooga Poplar averaging 5.5.

The Red Storm are 12-1 against Big East opponents. St. John’s averages 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Villanova averages 75.5 points, 10.5 more per game than the 65.0 St. John’s allows. St. John’s averages 10.9 more points per game (78.5) than Villanova gives up (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 23.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Poplar is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

Luis is averaging 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Storm. Kadary Richmond is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 10-0, averaging 72.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

