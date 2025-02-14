Luc leads Longwood against Presbyterian after 20-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-16, 3-8 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-10, 5-6 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays Presbyterian after Kyrell Luc scored 20 points in Longwood’s 83-72 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Lancers have gone 11-2 at home. Longwood scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 3-8 in conference matchups. Presbyterian is third in the Big South allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Longwood averages 78.6 points, 7.4 more per game than the 71.2 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 47.3% shooting opponents of Longwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas is averaging 12 points for the Lancers. Angelo Brizzi is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kory Mincy averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Kobe Stewart is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

