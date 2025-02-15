Luc and Longwood host Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-16, 3-8 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-10, 5-6 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts Presbyterian after Kyrell Luc scored 20 points in Longwood’s 83-72 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Lancers have gone 11-2 at home. Longwood scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 3-8 in Big South play. Presbyterian ranks third in the Big South shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Longwood scores 78.6 points, 7.4 more per game than the 71.2 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 74.8 points per game, 2.1 more than the 72.7 Longwood gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.0 points for the Lancers. Luc is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kory Mincy is averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Hose. Kobe Stewart is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.