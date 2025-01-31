Luc and Longwood host Charleston Southern

Longwood Lancers (16-7, 5-3 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-16, 3-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits Charleston Southern after Kyrell Luc scored 25 points in Longwood’s 92-87 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 5-3 on their home court. Charleston Southern has a 2-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Lancers are 5-3 in Big South play. Longwood ranks fifth in the Big South scoring 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Elijah Tucker averaging 7.2.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 79.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 78.3 Charleston Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is averaging 20 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Daylen Berry is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Colby Garland is averaging 11.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 13.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.