LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles in second round

Florida State Seminoles (24-8, 13-6 ACC) at LSU Tigers (29-5, 13-5 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 LSU faces No. 22 Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are 13-5 against SEC opponents and 16-0 in non-conference play. LSU averages 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 19.9 points per game.

The Seminoles are 13-6 against ACC teams. Florida State ranks sixth in the ACC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Makayla Timpson averaging 6.9.

LSU makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Florida State averages 22.3 more points per game (87.4) than LSU gives up (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aneesah Morrow is averaging 18.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ta’Niya Latson is scoring 25.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Seminoles. Timpson is averaging 18.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.