LSU Tigers square off against the Florida Gators in SEC Tournament

Florida Gators (16-16, 7-11 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (27-4, 12-4 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 LSU plays Florida in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 12-4, and their record is 15-0 in non-conference play. LSU is 20-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Gators are 7-11 against SEC opponents. Florida scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

LSU’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida allows. Florida averages 9.3 more points per game (74.6) than LSU gives up (65.3).

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayeann Day-Wilson is averaging 3.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 20.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

Liv McGill is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

