LSU takes on Oklahoma on 7-game slide

LSU Tigers (12-12, 1-10 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-8, 3-8 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU is looking to stop its seven-game slide with a victory over Oklahoma.

The Sooners have gone 10-3 in home games. Oklahoma averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-10 in conference games. LSU averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Oklahoma scores 77.7 points, 5.5 more per game than the 72.2 LSU gives up. LSU averages 76.2 points per game, 4.1 more than the 72.1 Oklahoma allows.

The Sooners and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Fears is averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sooners. Jalon Moore is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Chest is averaging 6.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Camryn Carter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.