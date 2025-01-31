LSU hosts Texas following Carter’s 24-point performance

Texas Longhorns (14-7, 3-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-8, 1-6 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Texas after Camryn Carter scored 24 points in LSU’s 87-74 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 10-2 at home. LSU is fourth in the SEC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Reed averaging 4.9.

The Longhorns have gone 3-5 against SEC opponents. Texas scores 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

LSU averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 7.4 more points per game (78.4) than LSU gives up to opponents (71.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is averaging 14 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Carter is averaging 19.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

Tre Johnson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 15.1 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.