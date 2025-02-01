LSU hosts Texas after Johnson’s 22-point game

Texas Longhorns (14-7, 3-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-8, 1-6 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits LSU after Tre Johnson scored 22 points in Texas’ 72-69 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers are 10-2 in home games. LSU is ninth in the SEC scoring 79.1 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Longhorns are 3-5 in SEC play. Texas has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

LSU makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Texas averages 7.4 more points per game (78.4) than LSU gives up (71.0).

The Tigers and Longhorns square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is averaging 14 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Camryn Carter is averaging 17.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 19.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 15.1 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.