LSU hosts No. 1 Auburn after Sears’ 21-point game

Auburn Tigers (18-1, 6-0 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-5 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on No. 1 Auburn after Jordan Sears scored 21 points in LSU’s 80-73 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The LSU Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games. LSU is seventh in the SEC with 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Reed averaging 7.3.

The Auburn Tigers are 6-0 against SEC opponents. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 7.5.

LSU averages 79.3 points, 14.0 more per game than the 65.3 Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Carter is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the LSU Tigers. Sears is averaging 13.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games.

Broome is scoring 17.8 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Auburn Tigers. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Auburn Tigers: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 8.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.