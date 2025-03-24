LSU and Florida State play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Florida State Seminoles (24-8, 13-6 ACC) at LSU Tigers (29-5, 13-5 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 LSU squares off against No. 22 Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 13-5 against SEC teams, with a 16-0 record in non-conference play. LSU averages 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game.

The Seminoles are 13-6 in ACC play. Florida State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

LSU makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Florida State scores 22.3 more points per game (87.4) than LSU gives up (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 19 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sydney Bowles averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Makayla Timpson is shooting 55.5% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

