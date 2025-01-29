Loyola (MD) visits Williamson and Bucknell

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-11, 3-5 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 4-4 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -4.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on Loyola (MD) after Noah Williamson scored 26 points in Bucknell’s 85-82 overtime loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Bison are 6-3 in home games. Bucknell is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Greyhounds are 3-5 in Patriot League play. Loyola (MD) is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bucknell averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 69.7 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.9 Bucknell allows to opponents.

The Bison and Greyhounds match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe is averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bison. Williamson is averaging 18.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games.

Jordan Stiemke is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 12.6 points. Milos Ilic is shooting 51.8% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.