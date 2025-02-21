Loyola (MD) visits Golembiewski and Colgate

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-16, 3-11 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (20-7, 10-4 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Loyola (MD) after Taylor Golembiewski scored 20 points in Colgate’s 76-72 win over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Raiders are 11-2 in home games. Colgate ranks third in the Patriot with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Christiana Midgette averaging 1.9.

The Greyhounds are 3-11 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) gives up 59.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Colgate averages 68.7 points, 9.3 more per game than the 59.4 Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The Raiders and Greyhounds match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Diehl averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Golembiewski is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Laura Salmeron is averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Greyhounds. Koi Sims is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 54.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.