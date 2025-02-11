Loyola (MD) visits Ericson and Army

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-14, 2-9 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (16-5, 8-3 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Loyola (MD) after Reese Ericson scored 28 points in Army’s 75-65 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Black Knights are 8-3 in home games. Army is fourth in the Patriot scoring 63.2 points while shooting 40.2% from the field.

The Greyhounds are 2-9 against conference opponents. Loyola (MD) ranks second in the Patriot with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Koi Sims averaging 3.9.

Army averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The Black Knights and Greyhounds match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Black Knights. Ericson is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sims is averaging 9.3 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Laura Salmeron is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 64.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.