Loyola (MD) plays Colgate following Salmeron’s 28-point game

Colgate Raiders (16-7, 6-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-13, 2-8 Patriot)

Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts Colgate after Laura Salmeron scored 28 points in Loyola (MD)’s 72-68 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Greyhounds are 5-5 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is seventh in the Patriot scoring 57.8 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Raiders are 6-4 in Patriot play. Colgate averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the Patriot, paced by Anne Bair with 3.8.

Loyola (MD) scores 57.8 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 57.1 Colgate allows. Colgate scores 8.2 more points per game (67.9) than Loyola (MD) allows to opponents (59.7).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salmeron is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Amandine Amorich is averaging 10.7 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sophia Diehl is averaging 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Madison Schiller is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.