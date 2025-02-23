Loyola (MD) hosts Woodward and Colgate

Colgate Raiders (12-16, 9-6 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-16, 5-10 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays Loyola (MD) after Jeff Woodward scored 23 points in Colgate’s 79-75 win over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Greyhounds are 5-6 on their home court. Loyola (MD) allows 70.8 points and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Raiders have gone 9-6 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate ranks third in the Patriot League with 14.1 assists per game led by Jalen Cox averaging 4.0.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 72.4 points per game, 1.6 more than the 70.8 Loyola (MD) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Ilic is shooting 51.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Woodward is averaging 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Cox is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.