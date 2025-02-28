Loyola (MD) hosts Gibbons and Navy

Navy Midshipmen (17-10, 9-7 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-18, 3-13 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy plays Loyola (MD) after Mary Gibbons scored 23 points in Navy’s 88-60 win over the American Eagles.

The Greyhounds have gone 5-7 at home. Loyola (MD) has a 2-15 record against teams over .500.

The Midshipmen are 9-7 in conference games. Navy is the Patriot leader with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Zanai Barnett-Gay averaging 5.9.

Loyola (MD) makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Navy averages 7.1 more points per game (67.6) than Loyola (MD) gives up (60.5).

The Greyhounds and Midshipmen square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Salmeron is averaging 13.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Greyhounds. Koi Sims is averaging 9.4 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Barnett-Gay is scoring 19.2 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Midshipmen. Julianna Almeida is averaging 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 52.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

