Loyola (MD) hosts Colgate after Woodward’s 23-point performance

Colgate Raiders (12-16, 9-6 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-16, 5-10 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on Loyola (MD) after Jeff Woodward scored 23 points in Colgate’s 79-75 win over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Greyhounds are 5-6 in home games. Loyola (MD) is eighth in the Patriot League scoring 68.3 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Raiders are 9-6 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate is third in the Patriot League scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 72.4 points per game, 1.6 more than the 70.8 Loyola (MD) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Ilic is shooting 51.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Woodward is averaging 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

