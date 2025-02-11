Loyola (MD) hosts Army after Curry’s 30-point game

Army Black Knights (14-10, 8-4 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-13, 5-7 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army plays Loyola (MD) after Ryan Curry scored 30 points in Army’s 116-110 overtime victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Greyhounds have gone 5-5 at home. Loyola (MD) is second in the Patriot League with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Milos Ilic averaging 9.6.

The Black Knights are 8-4 against Patriot League opponents. Army ranks second in the Patriot League with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Allenspach averaging 2.9.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Army allows to opponents. Army has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Loyola (MD) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilic is averaging 13.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Curry averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen Rucker is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.