Loyola (MD) Greyhounds take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in Patriot League Tournament

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-18, 6-12 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-18, 6-12 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Greyhounds -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) plays in the Patriot League Tournament against Lehigh.

The Greyhounds’ record in Patriot League games is 6-12, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. Loyola (MD) is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountain Hawks are 6-12 in Patriot League play. Lehigh is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Loyola (MD) averages 68.8 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 71.2 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 70.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 70.9 Loyola (MD) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Ilic is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 14.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the last 10 games.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14.3 points for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.