Loyola (MD) Greyhounds play in Patriot League Tournament against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-18, 6-12 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-18, 6-12 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) and Lehigh meet in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Greyhounds’ record in Patriot League games is 6-12, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. Loyola (MD) is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 68.8 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are 6-12 in Patriot League play. Lehigh is sixth in the Patriot League allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Loyola (MD)’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Lehigh gives up. Lehigh averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Loyola (MD) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Ilic is shooting 52.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 11.6 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.